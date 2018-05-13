Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Turning heads in rookie camp

Davis, a 2018 second-round pick, has impressed head coach Dirk Koetter during the first two days of rookie minicamp, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. "After looking at the tape last night, Carlton probably had one of the best days on defense of anybody out there yesterday," said Koetter. "He did a good job. We already knew he was a good player in press coverage, but we wanted to see him play some off coverage as well. He did a really good job. His form tackling - for football on air - was good."

Koetter's words are particularly noteworthy considering that due to the camp's no-contact rule, Davis is unable to play the trademark press coverage that he excelled in during his last two college seasons at Auburn. The fact he had a foundation in playing off coverage from his first year with the Tigers in 2015 has helped him acclimate to the conditions quickly, Davis acknowledges. He'll look to carve out immediate playing time in nickel and dime packages during his first season, and given the Buccaneers ranked at the bottom of the NFL in total passing yards allowed (4,169) in 2017, the opportunity for snaps is presumably within his grasp.