Davis (groin) was a considered a non-participant for Tampa Bay's walkthrough Wednesday, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

Davis went down with a groin injury in the Buccaneers' win over the Falcons in Week 14 and he's status will be worth monitoring as the week goes on. If he's unable to go Sunday in Green Bay, Zyon McCollum is a candidate to see an increase in workload versus the Packers.