Davis (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Davis began the week as a non-participant, so it's encouraging to see him back on the field in even a limited capacity. After closing out the regular season with back-to-back missed games, the starting safety can't be considered a lock to return for Saturday's wild-catch matchup in Washington. He'll have one more chance to upgrade his practice reps before the Buccaneers assign him with a game-day injury designation.
