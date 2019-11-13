Play

Davis (hip) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Davis has missed the last two games, and he's trending toward a third straight absence Sunday against the Jets. The Buccaneers have limited options if Davis can't shake his injury since they cut Vernon Hargreaves on Tuesday and M.J. Stewart likely won't be available.

