Head coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Davis (toe) will be listed as questionable and considered a game-day decision for Sunday's matchup with the Titans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Davis appears to have recently aggravated the toe injury that forced him to miss two games earlier this season, putting him in jeopardy of sitting out Sunday's contest. His status may not be solidified until Tampa Bay releases its inactive list 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.