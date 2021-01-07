Coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that Davis (groin) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's wild-card matchup against Washington, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Davis practiced in full Thursday after being a non-participant Tuesday and limited Wednesday. The starting safety's calf injury forced him to miss the final two games of the regular season for Tampa Bay, but it looks like has a chance to return for the team's first postseason matchup.