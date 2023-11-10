Coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Davis (toe) will be a game-day decision in Week 10, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

It seems Davis recently re-aggravated the toe injury that forced him to miss two games earlier this season, putting him in jeopardy of missing his third game of the campaign. His status may not be solidified until 90 minutes before kickoff when Tampa Bay releases its official list of inactive players.