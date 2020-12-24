Davis (groin) is expected to be a game-decision for Saturday's clash against Detroit, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Davis hurt his groin in Sunday's victory over the Falcons and was unable to practice Tuesday or Wednesday this week. While he has not yet been ruled out for Saturday, coach Bruce Arians noted Thursday that Davis will be a game-time decision for the contest. If Davis can't suit up, Herb Miller is expected to be called up from the practice squad, while Tampa Bay's secondary is deep enough to cover for Davis in his absence.