Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Will not return Sunday
Davis has been ruled out of Sunday's game against San Francisco with a knee injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Davis has made 33 tackles (29 solo) so far this season with three passes defensed. Ryan Smith and possibly Javien Elliott should see increased playing time as a result.
