Davis (hip) was ruled active ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams.
Davis will suit up again after missing the last two games with a hip injury. The 25-year-old logged 31 tackles and four passes defended over the first six games of the season, and he should step back into a starting role alongside Jamel Dean.
