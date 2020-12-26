Davis (groin) is listed as inactive for Saturday's game against the Lions.
Davis had been enjoying an outstanding 2020 campaign prior to suffering his mid-game groin injury last Sunday against Atlanta, recording four interceptions and an eye-popping 18 pass deflections while containing opponents to an 87.6 passer rating over 105 targets in coverage. A Week 16 absence against Detroit will mark the 23-year-old's first of the season. With Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford active for the Saturday showdown, Jamel Dean is likely to see an uptick in usage for the Buccaneers' secondary.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Will be game-time decision•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Non-participant Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Out with groin injury•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Busy in forgettable afternoon•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Logs full workload in win•