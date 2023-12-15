Davis (groin) is out for Sunday's game at Green Bay, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Davis will be sidelined for his fourth game of the season in Week 15, this time due to a groin injury. In his absence, 2022 fifth-rounder Zyon McCollum should see an expanded role on the boundaries.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Unavailable for walkthrough•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Won't return Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Questionable to return•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Gets first interception of season•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Suiting up Week 12•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Could play Week 12•