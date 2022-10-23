Davis (hip) has been ruled out of Sunday's contest in Carolina.
Davis was initially deemed questionable after logging limited practice sessions Wednesday and Friday around a DNP on Thursday. However, he's now been ruled out of the Week 7 clash against the Panthers. Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) will also miss the contest, so rookie Zyon McCollum may get the start.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Questionable Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Sidelined in practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Questionable to return•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Good to go for Week 5•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Limited in practice Thursday•