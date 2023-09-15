Davis (toe) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus the Bears, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
In an unexpected turn of events, Tampa Bay will be without its top corner for Week 2. With Christian Izien still making his way back from a concussion, 2022 fifth-rounder Zyon McCollum could be in line to play some snaps at corner Sunday.
