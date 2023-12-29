Davis (concussion) is out for Sunday's game versus the Saints, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Davis will sit out for the fifth time this season in Week 17, this time due to a concussion. In his absence, Jamel Dean and Christian Izien will likely operate as Tampa Bay's top two corners Sunday.
