Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Won't return Sunday
Davis is ruled out to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons due to an ankle injury, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Davis was initially listed as questionable to return to Sunday's season finale, but will ultimately remain sidelined. With the rookie second-round pick sidelined, Javien Elliott could benefit from a small uptick in snaps.
-
