Johnson signed a reserve/future contract with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Johnson spent the 2023 campaign on Tampa Bay's practice squad and never made it to the active roster. The big-bodied receiver initially went undrafted out of SE Lousiana, before being scooped up by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent. However, he eventually found his opportunity with the Bucs once he was waived by Minnesota in August.