Tampa Bay signed Johnson on Saturday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports repots.

Johnson, a rookie UDFA out of Southeastern Louisiana, initially started his NFL career with the Vikings, but he was let go Monday. At 6-foot-4 with a 4.57 40-yard dash, Johnson has the size and speed to play at the NFL level, but he's new to the wideout position, as he played quarterback in college. The 23-year-old figures to have an uphill battle to land a Week 1 roster spot with Tampa Bay.