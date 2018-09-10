Catanzaro drilled field-goal attempts of 33 and 36 yards, misfired on a 44-yard try and converted all six extra-point opportunities in the Buccaneers 48-40 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Catanzaro had a mostly successful regular-season Bucs debut, with his one blemish a fourth-quarter attempt that just went wide right with 4:57 remaining. If Week 1 was any indication, the 27-year-old should see plenty of scoring opportunities throughout the season, irrespective of who's under center.