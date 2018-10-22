Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Gains redemption with game-winning kick
Catanzaro nailed field-goal attempts of 38 and 59 yards -- the latter a game-winning kick in overtime -- and missed a 40-yard try wide right as time expired in regulation during the Buccaneers' 26-23 overtime win over the Browns on Sunday. He also made two of three extra-point attempts.
Catanzaro ultimately went from goat to hero in the overtime win, atoning for a 40-yard miss that would have prevented overtime by drilling a much more difficult 59-yard try with 1:50 remaining in the extra period to seal the win. Catanzaro's successful kick was the longest ever in overtime in NFL history. The fifth-year veteran has an 80.0 percent success rate on field goals through his first 10 attempts in a Bucs uniform, although the two misses have been from the normally manageable 40-49-yard range. Catanzaro should have a fair share of scoring opportunities once again when the Bucs take on the Bengals in a Week 8 home tilt.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Makes three of four kicks in Week 6 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Limited opportunity in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Perfect performance in Week 3 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Trio of extra points in Week 2 win•
-
Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Busy day in Week 1 win•
-
Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Mixed bag in preseason opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...