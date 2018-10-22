Catanzaro nailed field-goal attempts of 38 and 59 yards -- the latter a game-winning kick in overtime -- and missed a 40-yard try wide right as time expired in regulation during the Buccaneers' 26-23 overtime win over the Browns on Sunday. He also made two of three extra-point attempts.

Catanzaro ultimately went from goat to hero in the overtime win, atoning for a 40-yard miss that would have prevented overtime by drilling a much more difficult 59-yard try with 1:50 remaining in the extra period to seal the win. Catanzaro's successful kick was the longest ever in overtime in NFL history. The fifth-year veteran has an 80.0 percent success rate on field goals through his first 10 attempts in a Bucs uniform, although the two misses have been from the normally manageable 40-49-yard range. Catanzaro should have a fair share of scoring opportunities once again when the Bucs take on the Bengals in a Week 8 home tilt.