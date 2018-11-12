Catanzaro missed field-goal attempts of 30 and 48 yards wide right and made a 33-yarder in the Buccaneers' 16-3 loss to the Redskins on Sunday. He did not attempt any extra points.

The veteran kicker's misses were part of a continually deflating afternoon for the Bucs offense. Catanzaro's 30-yard misfire was particularly noteworthy for both its short distance and the fact it squandered a 13-play, 63-yard march that consumed 6:37 off the clock in the late first quarter and early second. Catanzaro has now hit just 73.3 percent of his field-goal attempts, and he's 0-for-3 from a 40-49-yard distance. Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports that the Bucs worked out both Cairo Santos and Sam Ficken three weeks ago, and one of them could well be on speed dial following Catanzaro's performance.