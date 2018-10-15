Catanzaro drilled his only field-goal attempt from 35 yards and made two of three extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 34-29 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Catanzaro saw only one field-goal try for the second straight game, although he's now been true on the four attempts he's taken over the last three contests. The 27-year-old has misfired on a pair of extra-point tries overall this season, but he's largely been a stable placekicking option for the high-powered Buccaneers offense. Catanzaro should continue seeing a fair share of scoring opportunities when Tampa takes on the Browns in a Week 7 matchup.