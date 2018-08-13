Catanzaro converted field-goal attempts of 27 and 26 yards and misfired from 53 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason win over the Dolphins on Thursday. He also made two of three extra-point attempts.

Catanzaro's missed extra point came after the Buccaneers' first touchdown, and his 53-yard field-goal misfire came with 3:24 remaining and Tampa holding onto a 23-16 lead. The Dolphins subsequently drove for 57 yards for a go-ahead score, but a Ryan Griffin-led 67-yard march provided Catanzaro for a chance at redemption that he cashed in from 26 yards out. The missed field-goal attempt is at least partly justified by its distance, but the failed point-after try is something Catanzaro will need to particularly clean up in short order.