Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Mixed bag in preseason opener
Catanzaro converted field-goal attempts of 27 and 26 yards and misfired from 53 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason win over the Dolphins on Thursday. He also made two of three extra-point attempts.
Catanzaro's missed extra point came after the Buccaneers' first touchdown, and his 53-yard field-goal misfire came with 3:24 remaining and Tampa holding onto a 23-16 lead. The Dolphins subsequently drove for 57 yards for a go-ahead score, but a Ryan Griffin-led 67-yard march provided Catanzaro for a chance at redemption that he cashed in from 26 yards out. The missed field-goal attempt is at least partly justified by its distance, but the failed point-after try is something Catanzaro will need to particularly clean up in short order.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Stays hot in Thursday's pratice•
-
Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Successfully conquers wind Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Reaches deal with Tampa Bay•
-
Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Completes steady season for Jets•
-
Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Just one attempt in loss•
-
Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Makes all three kicks•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Position Preview: Tight Ends
Catch up with all of our tight end position preview content in one easy place.
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Njoku
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...