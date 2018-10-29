Catanzaro drilled field-goal attempts of 25 and 38 yards and made two of three extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 37-34 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Catanzaro missed an extra point for the third straight game following DeSean Jackson's 60-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. He did make up for it with a perfect showing on field goals, however, pushing his success rate in that category to 83.3 percent (10-for-12). Given the prolific nature of the Bucs offense irrespective of which quarterback is under center, Catanzaro should continue seeing plenty of scoring opportunities.