Catanzaro did not see any field-goal opportunities and nailed all four of his extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 42-28 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Catanzaro's scoring opportunities were capped, but he at least was perfect on his point-after attempts for the fourth time this season. The veteran kicker sports 83.3 - and 85.2-percent success rates on field goals and extra points, respectively, and he should continue drawing plenty of chances to rack up fantasy production given the Buccaneers' typically prolific offense.