Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Perfect performance in Week 3 loss
Catanzaro hit both of his field-goal attempts (21 and 28 yards) and all three extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 30-27 loss to the Steelers on Monday night.
The field-goal attempts were from highly makeable distances, but it's nevertheless encouraging to see Catanzaro bring stability to the placekicking position in Tampa thus far. The veteran is 4-for-5 on field goals and has drilled 12 of 13 extra points as well, although he misfired on his only kick of over 40 yards through the first three games. Catanzaro could be in for another busy day in Week 4 against a solid Bears defense that has the ability to potentially cause the Buccaneers offense to bog down in the red zone.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Trio of extra points in Week 2 win•
-
Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Busy day in Week 1 win•
-
Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Mixed bag in preseason opener•
-
Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Stays hot in Thursday's pratice•
-
Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Successfully conquers wind Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Reaches deal with Tampa Bay•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...