Catanzaro hit both of his field-goal attempts (21 and 28 yards) and all three extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 30-27 loss to the Steelers on Monday night.

The field-goal attempts were from highly makeable distances, but it's nevertheless encouraging to see Catanzaro bring stability to the placekicking position in Tampa thus far. The veteran is 4-for-5 on field goals and has drilled 12 of 13 extra points as well, although he misfired on his only kick of over 40 yards through the first three games. Catanzaro could be in for another busy day in Week 4 against a solid Bears defense that has the ability to potentially cause the Buccaneers offense to bog down in the red zone.