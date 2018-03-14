Catanzaro agreed to a contract Wednesday with the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Catanzaro converted 25 of 30 field-goal attempts and all 29 of his extra-point tries last season for the Jets, with all five misses coming from the 40-to-49-yard range. He struggled in 2016 with Arizona but otherwise has been one of the better kickers in the NFL (84.4 percent accuracy rate on field goals) since entering the league in 2014. The change of scenery improves Catanzaro's fantasy outlook, as the Tampa Bay offense has the potential for a breakout, albeit a year later than most expected.