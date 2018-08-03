Catanzaro hit a pair of 53-yard field goals in Thursday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

Catanzaro was already coming off a stellar practice Wednesday in which he went a perfect 5-for-5 despite windy conditions. He turned in a comparable performance Thursday, showing off his impressive leg by drilling a pair of 50-yard-plus attempts. Catanzaro made both of his attempts from the same distance during the 2017 season with the Jets, and he nailed three of six tries from beyond 50 two years ago in Arizona. Therefore, the long-range prowess is far from a fluke, and something that certainly made Catanzaro attractive to the Bucs in free agency this past offseason.

