Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Stays hot in Thursday's pratice
Catanzaro hit a pair of 53-yard field goals in Thursday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
Catanzaro was already coming off a stellar practice Wednesday in which he went a perfect 5-for-5 despite windy conditions. He turned in a comparable performance Thursday, showing off his impressive leg by drilling a pair of 50-yard-plus attempts. Catanzaro made both of his attempts from the same distance during the 2017 season with the Jets, and he nailed three of six tries from beyond 50 two years ago in Arizona. Therefore, the long-range prowess is far from a fluke, and something that certainly made Catanzaro attractive to the Bucs in free agency this past offseason.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Successfully conquers wind Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Reaches deal with Tampa Bay•
-
Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Completes steady season for Jets•
-
Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Just one attempt in loss•
-
Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Makes all three kicks•
-
Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: No attempts in shutout•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Suspension won't slow Ingram
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Mark Ingram prior to training camp, and the Saints running back...
-
Podcast: Baldwin injury impact, bust WRs
How much are we downgrading the key members of the Seahawks passing game, and who are some...
-
Finding the next Alvin Kamara
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 15 running backs who are currently third string on the depth chart...
-
Running Back Breakouts
Looking for running backs to breakout in 2018? Heath Cummings has four that could obliterate...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Freeman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Rankings debate: Mixon, McCaffrey
Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg defend their rankings in a free-flowing debate about the running...