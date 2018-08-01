Catanzaro, who's been enjoying an impressive camp thus far, was a perfect 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts in Tuesday's windy practice, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Catanzaro was brought in this offseason despite the since-departed Patrick Murray's strong showing last season (19-23 FG). The former Jet got plenty of experience in windy conditions during the 2017 campaign in New York, given that he kicked in the Meadowlands for eight games. Catanzaro has been impressive with his accuracy throughout early practices, and he's apparently already developed chemistry with long-snapper Drew Ferris and punter Bryan Anger, who'll serve as his holder. Given the Bucs' firepower on offense, Catanzaro should see plenty of scoring opportunities this season; moreover, with the offense perhaps not running at maximum efficiency during the first three games with Jameis Winston (suspension) unavailable, he may see an uptick in extra field-goal attempts over that span.