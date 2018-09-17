Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Trio of extra points in Week 2 win
Catanzaro did not attempt any field goals but did nail three of four extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 27-21 win over the Eagles on Sunday.
Catanzaro now has missed a field-goal- and extra-point attempt apiece over the first two games, but with the Buccaneers offense humming at an impressive pace behind Ryan Fitzpatrick, those haven't truly come into play. The fifth-year pro hasn't had much of a chance to get into a rhythm with field goals as a result how efficient the team has been over the first pair of contests, but his solid track record in that regard offers reason for optimism.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Busy day in Week 1 win•
-
Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Mixed bag in preseason opener•
-
Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Stays hot in Thursday's pratice•
-
Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Successfully conquers wind Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Reaches deal with Tampa Bay•
-
Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Completes steady season for Jets•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2