Catanzaro did not attempt any field goals but did nail three of four extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 27-21 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Catanzaro now has missed a field-goal- and extra-point attempt apiece over the first two games, but with the Buccaneers offense humming at an impressive pace behind Ryan Fitzpatrick, those haven't truly come into play. The fifth-year pro hasn't had much of a chance to get into a rhythm with field goals as a result how efficient the team has been over the first pair of contests, but his solid track record in that regard offers reason for optimism.