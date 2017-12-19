The Buccaneers promoted Ward from the practice squad Tuesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Buccaneers played without All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (biceps) in Monday's 24-21 loss to the Falcons and lost defensive end Robert Ayers (neck/shoulder) midway through the contest, so the addition of Ward gives the team a fresh body along the line. Even if both McCoy and Ayers are sidelined for the Bucs' final two games of the season, don't expect Ward to be a major factor in the team's line rotation.