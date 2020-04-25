Buccaneers' Chapelle Russell: Heading to Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers selected Russell in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 241st overall.

Russell fought though back-to-back ACL tears during his collegiate career before stepping up as an every-game starter for Temple over the last two seasons. He boasts solid athleticism and coverage skills, but concerns regarding his tackling consistency and durability will likely lead the Buccaneers to view him as a project with potential depth upside.