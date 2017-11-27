Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Another three receptions in loss
Sims rushed once for three yards and brought in three of five targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Falcons.
Sims saw just one touch in the running game for the second straight game despite Doug Martin exiting the game early to be evaluated for a concussion. However, he was able to log a trio of catches for a third straight contest, keeping him modestly but consistently involved in the offense. The 27-year-old could see a slight uptick in the ground game in Week 13 versus the Packers if Martin remains sidelined, but it's clear his role in the Buccaneers' offense is decidedly tipped towards the air attack.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Contributes 28 total yards in win•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Logs first touchdown of 2017•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Logs pair of receptions in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Shut out of stat sheet•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Four combined touches in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Four catches in Sunday loss•
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.