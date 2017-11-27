Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Another three receptions in loss

Sims rushed once for three yards and brought in three of five targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Falcons.

Sims saw just one touch in the running game for the second straight game despite Doug Martin exiting the game early to be evaluated for a concussion. However, he was able to log a trio of catches for a third straight contest, keeping him modestly but consistently involved in the offense. The 27-year-old could see a slight uptick in the ground game in Week 13 versus the Packers if Martin remains sidelined, but it's clear his role in the Buccaneers' offense is decidedly tipped towards the air attack.