Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Best combined yardage total of season
Sims rushed three times for 16 yards and brought in both of his targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Packers.
With Doug Martin (concussion) sidelined, Sims played 19 snaps and was able to generate his best combined yardage total of the season. The pass-catching specialist's three carries equaled a season high as well, as Sims continues to have a minimal role in the ground game. Despite the slight uptick in involvement Sunday, Sims' touches are typically too modest for him to be of much fantasy utility outside of the deepest of PPR formats.
