Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Contributes 28 total yards in win

Sims rushed once for three yards and brought in three of five targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Dolphins.

Sims once again had a nearly non-existent role in the ground game, but he was able to post a trio of receptions for the second straight contest. The fourth-year back's fantasy production stems almost exclusively from his receiving role, limiting his fantasy viability to very deep PPR formats at present.

