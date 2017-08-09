Play

Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Could have multiple roles this season

Sims projects for his typical third-down back role this coming season but could see increased usage in other areas as well, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The fourth-year back has been impressive throughout camp and showed some excellent balance and flexibility while changing direction after hauling in a pass from Jameis Winston during 7-on-7 drills Tuesday. When asked about Sims' potential role in the coming season, head coach Dirk Koetter made sure to note that he'd once again serve as a third-down back "at the very least" but would also likely see more use on the perimeter and out wide as a receiver. The 27-year-old is also likely to see additional carries during the first three weeks of the season while Doug Martin finishes serving out his suspension.

