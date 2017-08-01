Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Could see extra carries during Martin suspension
Sims is likely to see a slight boost in carries during the first three games of the regular season while Doug Martin finishes serving his suspension, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
General manager Jason Licht commented that the Bucs are leaning toward using a committee approach at running back for the first three weeks of the season, meaning Sims could be in for added touches alongside the likes of Jacquizz Rodgers and fifth-round pick Jeremy McNichols. Sims is primarily renowned for his pass-catching prowess, yet did log double-digit carries in Weeks 3 and 4 last season when Martin was sidelined with a hamstring injury. Head coach Dirk Koetter has emphasized that Sims' pass blocking is another trait that makes him particularly valuable on third downs, but with the team apparently striving for a true time share in the backfield while Martin is out, the fourth-year back certainly projects for slightly more work than usual in the ground game on first and second down as well.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Looks good in Thursday's OTA•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Practices Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Faces rookie competition for pass-catching role•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Locked in as key piece in Tampa•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Another injury-shortened season in 2016•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Lands on IR due to pectoral injury•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....