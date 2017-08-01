Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Could see extra carries during Martin suspension

Sims is likely to see a slight boost in carries during the first three games of the regular season while Doug Martin finishes serving his suspension, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

General manager Jason Licht commented that the Bucs are leaning toward using a committee approach at running back for the first three weeks of the season, meaning Sims could be in for added touches alongside the likes of Jacquizz Rodgers and fifth-round pick Jeremy McNichols. Sims is primarily renowned for his pass-catching prowess, yet did log double-digit carries in Weeks 3 and 4 last season when Martin was sidelined with a hamstring injury. Head coach Dirk Koetter has emphasized that Sims' pass blocking is another trait that makes him particularly valuable on third downs, but with the team apparently striving for a true time share in the backfield while Martin is out, the fourth-year back certainly projects for slightly more work than usual in the ground game on first and second down as well.