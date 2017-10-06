Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Factor in passing game Thursday
Sims carried once for three yards and brought in five of seven targets for 31 yards in Thursday's 19-14 loss to the Buccaneers.
After being uncharacteristically uninvolved for the first three games (nine total touches), Sims finally saw some volume in the passing game. The fourth-year pro played on 32 snaps (44 percent), leading all Bucs backs, including the returning Doug Martin. However, he was an afterthought in the running game, and given the availability of Martin, Jacquizz Rodgers and even Peyton Barber, it's likely the majority of Sims' work will come through the air this season.
