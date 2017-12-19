Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Four catches in loss

Sims brought in all four of his targets for six yards in Monday night's 24-21 loss to the Falcons.

Sims drew even with Cameron Brate for second on the team in receptions Monday, and it was also the running back's second-highest catch tally of the campaign. The 27-year-old has posted at least two grabs in seven consecutive games, but he's logged only 11 rushing touches over that span. Factoring in that he was shut out of the running game entirely against Atlanta despite Doug Martin being declared inactive for the contest, it's clear that Sims' modest fantasy value will remain strictly limited to deep PPR formats barring a sudden rash of multiple injuries in front of him.