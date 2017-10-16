Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Four catches in Sunday loss

Sims brought in four of five targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Cardinals. He did not log any carries.

After a quiet first three games, Sims now has nine receptions for 76 yards over the last two weeks. He continues to be a forgotten man in the running game, though, limiting his fantasy ceiling. However, the recent ramp-up in production is encouraging, and it remains to be seen if Sims will be incorporated further into the ground attack in coming weeks. He'll look to build on recent production versus the Bills in Week 7.