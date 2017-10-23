Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Four combined touches in loss
Sims rushed twice for eight yards and brought in two of three targets for seven yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills.
The pass-catching specialist logged 24 snaps, but he wasn't able to parlay them into much production. Sims has just eight carries through his first six games, but he has logged multiple receptions in three straight contests. His fantasy value remains tied almost exclusively to his work in the passing game, and with the plethora of targets at Jameis Winston's disposal, Sims' volume in the air attack can fluctuate. He'll look to up his overall production against the Panthers in Week 8.
