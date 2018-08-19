Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Knee injury not believed to be serious

The knee injury Sims suffered Saturday against the Titans shouldn't jeopardize his Week 1 status, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sims can help out in the Bucs' passing game to the point that he can make a ripple in PPR formats, but Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones II are ahead of him on the team's RB depth chart, a reality reflected by the trio's current ADPs.