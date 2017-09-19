Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Limited action in season opener
Sims rushed twice for two yards and brought in two of three targets for seven yards in Sunday's 29-7 win over the Bears. He also lost a fumble.
The fourth-year back saw notably less opportunity than starter Jacquizz Rodgers (19 touches) and Peyton Barber (10 touches), although he outpaced the latter in offensive snaps by a 21-16 margin. A large part of the reason for the reduced usage appears to have been situational, as the Bucs held a comfortable second-half lead and used workhorse backs Rodgers and Barber to grind out the clock. Meanwhile, Sims once again projects to have a sizable role in the passing game, especially in games that are lot more competitive than Sunday's blowout victory. He'll look to up his production against a tough Vikings defense in Week 3.
