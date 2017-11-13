Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Logs first touchdown of '17
Sims rushed three times for 20 yards and brought in three of four targets for 10 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.
Sims' rushing total, modest as it was, checked in second on the team behind Doug Martin's. He also hit pay dirt for the first time this season when he brought in a six-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter, giving the Buccaneers some much-needed breathing room. While the running game has often been dominated by Martin since his return from suspension, Sims has managed to retain a mostly consistent role in the passing game on the majority of weeks. However, he remains a fantasy consideration in only the deepest of PPR formats for the time being.
