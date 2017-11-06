Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Logs pair of receptions in loss
Sims secured both of his targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints.
Sims logged 18 snaps, the same amount as starter Doug Martin. However, both backs were outpaced by Peyton Barber's 23 snaps, and Sims notably failed to log a carry for the second consecutive game and third time over the last four. The 27-year-old's fantasy stock continues to be depressed, as even his usual role in the passing game has been reduced thus far in 2017.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Shut out of stat sheet•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Four combined touches in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Four catches in Sunday loss•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Factor in passing game Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Scores first touchdown of season Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Only three touches in Week 3 loss•
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...