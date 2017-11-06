Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Logs pair of receptions in loss

Sims secured both of his targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints.

Sims logged 18 snaps, the same amount as starter Doug Martin. However, both backs were outpaced by Peyton Barber's 23 snaps, and Sims notably failed to log a carry for the second consecutive game and third time over the last four. The 27-year-old's fantasy stock continues to be depressed, as even his usual role in the passing game has been reduced thus far in 2017.