Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Only three touches in Week 3 loss

Sims carried twice for four yards and brought in his sole target for nine yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Vikings.

For the second time in as many weeks, Sims was a bit player in the offense, even as Sunday's game flow appeared to play into his wheelhouse as a pass-catching specialist. Sims actually outpaced starter Jacquizz Rodgers in snaps by a 26-25 margin, and unlike the opener, he didn't cede any work to fellow tailback Peyton Barber. However, the Bucs largely resorted to throwing the ball downfield to receivers and tight ends in an attempt to make up a 21-3 halftime deficit. Irrespective of the reasons why, Sims' paltry seven touches through two games are certainly on the underwhelming side, a situation he'll look to rectify against the Giants at home in Week 4.