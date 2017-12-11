Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Posts 27 total yards in loss
Sims rushed three times for 16 yards and brought in two of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Lions.
Sims mirrored his Week 13 rushing line while also posting at least two catches for the sixth straight game. The four-year pro has yet to see more than three carries in any game this season, so his primary fantasy value is essentially limited to deep PPR formats. He'll look to exploit a Falcons defense that's been vulnerable to pass-catching backs in a Week 15 divisional battle.
