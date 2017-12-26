Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Provides 32 total yards

Sims did not net any yardage on his sole carry, brought in his only target for 19 yards and gained 13 yards on his one kickoff return in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Panthers.

Sims saw a solid 24 snaps on offense, but he garnered just a pair of touches after he'd logged no less than four in any of the previous six contests. The fourth-year back's primary value has come from his work in the passing game, which should continue to be the case in the Week 17 finale versus the Saints.