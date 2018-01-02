Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Quiet in season finale

Sims rushed once for six yards, failed to bring in his only target and netted 19 yards on his sole kickoff return in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Saints.

The pass-catching back finished his 2017 campaign with a relative whimper, and he came up empty in the passing game for only the second time all season. Despite Doug Martin missing the first three games of the regular season due to a PED suspension and then seeing his role significantly reduced in the latter portion of the season, Sims did not see any uptick in opportunity. In fact, the 27-year-old actually logged the fewest carries (21) of his four-year career despite playing all 16 games, a particularly notable stat considering he'd notched 66 and 51 rushes over just eight and seven games, respectively, in the '14 and '16 seasons. Sims did make up for some of the drop-off with typically strong work through the air, posting the second-best reception (35) and receiving yardage (249) totals of his first four campaigns. An unrestricted free agent heading into the 2018 offseason, a return to the Buccaneers is possible, but it remains to be seen if the versatile back will draw the attention of a team in free agency that believes he's been underutilized up to this point.