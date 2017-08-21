Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Quiet in second preseason tilt
Sims carried just twice for six yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game for the second straight week in Thursday's 12-8 preseason win over the Jaguars.
Although his 13 snaps on offense were just three less than Doug Martin and one more than Peyton Barber, the aforementioned pair saw three and seven more carries, respectively. However, despite a quiet preseason thus far, there seems to be little-to-no doubt about Sims' standing with the club, given his proficiency as a pass-receiving threat out of the backfield and solid NFL resume. Due to his role as more of a situational piece, Sims' usage isn't expected to change -- save for maybe seeing a few extra carries -- while Doug Martin finishes serving out his late 2016 suspension over the first three weeks of the regular season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Strong showing in preseason opener•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Could have multiple roles this season•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Could see extra carries during Martin suspension•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Looks good in Thursday's OTA•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Practices Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Faces rookie competition for pass-catching role•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...