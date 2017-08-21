Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Quiet in second preseason tilt

Sims carried just twice for six yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game for the second straight week in Thursday's 12-8 preseason win over the Jaguars.

Although his 13 snaps on offense were just three less than Doug Martin and one more than Peyton Barber, the aforementioned pair saw three and seven more carries, respectively. However, despite a quiet preseason thus far, there seems to be little-to-no doubt about Sims' standing with the club, given his proficiency as a pass-receiving threat out of the backfield and solid NFL resume. Due to his role as more of a situational piece, Sims' usage isn't expected to change -- save for maybe seeing a few extra carries -- while Doug Martin finishes serving out his late 2016 suspension over the first three weeks of the regular season.